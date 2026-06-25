“PLEASE LEAVE SOUTH AFRICA WHILE YOU STILL HAVE TIME” — PROPHET SHEPHERD BUSHIRI’S WARNING TO FOREIGNERS SPARKS INTENSE DEBATE AS IMMIGRATION TENSIONS, 30 JUNE PROTEST PLANS AND CONCERNS OVER THE SAFETY OF FOREIGN NATIONALS CONTINUE TO DOMINATE NATIONAL DISCUSSIONS





A video of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has gone viral after he reportedly warned foreigners living in South Africa to leave the country while they still have time. The statement has triggered widespread debate online, with some people viewing it as a prophetic warning while others believe it reflects growing concerns about rising anti-immigration sentiments and planned protests against illegal immigration.





The comments come at a time when immigration has become one of South Africa’s most discussed political and social issues, with activists, political leaders and community groups holding sharply different views on how the country should address border control, undocumented migration, crime and economic opportunities.





Bushiri’s remarks have attracted significant attention because of his large following across Africa, with supporters claiming he is warning people about future developments, while critics argue the comments could create unnecessary fear and uncertainty among foreign nationals living in the country.





Do you believe Bushiri’s message was a genuine prophecy, a warning based on current events, or an unnecessary cause for alarm?