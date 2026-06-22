POLAND REAFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE WHILE RAISING HISTORICAL CONCERNS



Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk says Poland’s support for Ukraine in its war against Russia remains unchanged, but reiterated that historical issues between the two nations continue to be a sensitive matter in Polish society.





Tusk stated that President Zelensky is aware that decisions involving the glorification of the UPA, including the naming of military units after UPA figures, are not viewed positively in Poland regardless of political affiliation.





At the same time, Tusk made clear that Poland’s position on supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression remains firm.



“I have consistently stood on Ukraine’s side in its war with Russia, and truly nobody will convince me that it should be otherwise, because it is in Poland’s interest,” he said.





The remarks highlight the complicated reality of modern Polish-Ukrainian relations. While disagreements over historical memory continue to surface from time to time, both countries remain closely tied by shared security interests, economic cooperation, and the common challenge posed by Russian aggression





Despite the current dispute, Poland remains one of Ukraine’s most important allies and has played a critical role in supporting Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.