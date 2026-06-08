Police arrest NRPUP mayoral candidate who went to report UPND cadres

IN a dramatic twist of events, police in Kabwe have arrested Kabwe mayoral candidate Wilson Pondamali who had gone to Chowa Police Station to report a UPND cadre for malicious damage

Pondamali, 54, is now charged with allegedly proposing violence.

In an interview with TV Yatu, Central Province Police Commanding Officer Lemekani Chirwa said the incident occurred on Sunday at around 15:00 hours at Chowa Police Station.

“Mr. Albert Chongo, 41, of Egypt Avenue reported that Mr. Wilson Pondamali had incited a group of cadres suspected to be from NRPUP to ‘deal with’ someone he referred to as an ‘idiot’, alleging that police were not being helpful. The remarks were captured on video which has since gone viral,” he told TV Yatu.

Chirwa narrated that NRPUP held a rally at Katondo Primary School grounds on the same day where Patrick Chishala, Kabwe Central parliamentary candidate, was expected to speak.

“The event was disrupted by a group of cadres suspected to be UPND, allegedly mobilized by Mr. James Thole, who damaged sound systems. Annoyed, NRPUP cadres pursued Thole’s group and later went to his residence where they allegedly maliciously damaged his house and household goods. Thole and his group then advanced to Chishala’s house for a revenge attack, but police intercepted them,” he added.

Police said Pondamali later went to Chowa Police Station with other NRPUP cadres to report Thole’s conduct.

“While at the station he allegedly made the statement proposing violence, leading to his arrest,” Chirwa said.

Chirwa said police are still searching for James Thole for malicious damage to property.

He warned all political parties participating in the general election to abide by the Electoral Code of Conduct.

“Leaders of contesting parties are urged to take control of their followers and guide them on the provisions of the Electoral Act during campaigns. Police will apply the law firmly, fairly, and equitably without fear or favour regardless of status or party affiliation,” he said.

“Central Province started on a very good note and we will not allow a few selfish individuals to destroy our reputation of holding peaceful elections,” Chirwa added.

He urged Thole to surrender himself to police or face arrest.

©️ TV Yatu | Thandizo Banda | June 8, 2026.