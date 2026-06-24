Police detain Kitwe aspiring mayor Charles Kabwita, 2 others over clash with rivals during campaigns

Police detain Kitwe aspiring mayor, 2 others over clash with rivals during campaigns



POLICE in Wusakile Constituency in Kitwe have detained National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) Kitwe mayoral candidate, Charles Kabwita and two others for reportedly breaching peace and disrupting UPND campaign activities yesterday.





It is reported that Kabwita and his fellow detainees, Yaya Shawa, 40 and Silomba Chalwe, 46 were behind the commotion.



According to police, the incident occurred at 15:00 hours on Monday near Wusakile Local Court in Chibote Ward, an area allocated to the UPND by the Electoral Commission of Zambia for this week’s campaigns.





UPND Kitwe District Youth Coordinator for Administration, Brian Mulenga reported that a Toyota Hilux believed to belong to NRPUP had been following the UPND team while they were campaigning.



He said his team observed an individual suspected to be affiliated with the Tonse Alliance taking photographs and recording videos of their activities.





” Upon being noticed, the individual attempted to flee but the UPND members pursued the individual, after which occupants of the NRPUP vehicle disembarked and allegedly caused a disturbance,” Copperbelt Province police commanding officer, Mwala Yuyi said.





Yuyi said a mobile phone was seized while the suspects were escorted to Wusakile Police Station where they were arrested and charged with conduct likely to cause breach of peace.





He disclosed that during investigations, officers noted damage to two NRPUP vehicles, a white Ford Ranger registration number ALD 9248 and a red Toyota Vitz registration number ADC 5053, both with multiple windows smashed.



“A docket has been opened and investigations are ongoing,” yuyi added.



By Sanfrossa Mberi



Kalemba June 24, 2026