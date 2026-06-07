POLICE DISMISS REPORTS LINKING CHAWAMA OIC TRANSFER TO RECENT VIO•LENCE



The Zambia Police Service has dismissed as false and misleading reports circulating on social media alleging that the transfer of Chawama Police Station Officer-in-Charge Francis Mulundu was linked to recent incidents of vio•lence in Chawama Compound.





In a statement, Police Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said reports attributing comments to Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba regarding the transfer and recent events in Chawama were entirely fabricated.





“The Inspector General of Police has not granted any interview to any media institution or individual concerning the transfer of Mr. Mulundu or recent incidents in Chawama,” Chilabi said.





He added that “all statements being circulated and attributed to the Inspector General are false, misleading, and should be disregarded.”





The Zambia Police Service clarified that transfers and postings within the Service are normal administrative procedures governed by public service regulations and police standing orders.





According to Chilabi, the transfer of Mr. Mulundu and several other senior officers within Lusaka Division was part of routine personnel rotation plans that had been considered before the recent disturbances in Chawama.





“The transfer of Mr. Mulundu, together with other senior officers from various police stations within Lusaka Division, forms part of routine personnel rotation arrangements that were already under consideration before the recent vio•lent incident in Chawama Compound,” he said.



The Service stressed that such transfers should not be interpreted as disciplinary action and cautioned against attempts to connect them to recent events.





Police have since urged members of the public to rely on official communication channels for accurate information and to avoid spreading unverified reports on social media.





Chilabi reiterated the Service’s commitment to professionalism, impartiality and the maintenance of law and order across the country.



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