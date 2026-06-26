POLICE IN ISOKA DISTRICT FORMALLY CHARGE AND ARREST MR MALOZO SICHONE



June 26, 2026 – The Zambia Police Service in Isoka District, Muchinga Province, has formally charged and arrested Malozo Sichone, aged 47, of Location Area, Isoka District, for Seditious Practices and Incitement to Hatred or Violence During Electoral Campaigns.





It is alleged that on June 15, 2026, Mr Sichone held a political rally in Isoka District where he made statements and engaged in conduct that is contrary to the law.





Following investigations, the suspect was charged with Seditious Practices contrary to Section 57(1)(b) as read with Section 60(1)(b) of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, and Incitement to Hatred or Violence During Electoral Campaigns contrary to Section 110 of the Electoral Code of Conduct, Schedule 4(2)(a) of the Electoral Process Act No. 12 of 2026.





The suspect has since been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.



Issued by:

Kenneth Kangombe

Commanding Officer

Muchinga Province