Polygamy Gone Wrong: Woman Allegedly Burns Co-Wife To Death As Husband Escapes

Woman Allegedly Sets Bedroom Ablaze With Co-Wife And Husband Inside

A polygamous relationship has ended in tragedy after a woman allegedly set fire to a building where her co-wife and husband were sleeping, killing the younger woman. The husband reportedly escaped the flames but later collapsed and lost consciousness.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the incident happened at Rwamba Business Centre in Mudzi on 1 July 2026. A suspect was arrested the following day as police opened a murder investigation.

Woman arrested over Mudzi co-wife murder case

In a statement posted on X on 3 July 2026, the ZRP confirmed the arrest of Elizaberth Ponji in connection with the death of 18-year-old Loveness Zinhu.

Introducing details of the case, the ZRP said:

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Elizaberth Ponji on 02/07/26 in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Rwamba Business Centre, Mudzi on 01/07/26 in which her co-wife, Loveness Zinhu (18) died.”

Police described Zinhu as Ponji’s co-wife. The circumstances that allegedly led to the incident were not detailed in the police statement.

Shop and bedroom allegedly set on fire

Police allege that the suspect poured an unidentified substance onto the floor before setting a shop and bedroom ablaze.

The ZRP said:

“The suspect allegedly set ablaze a shop and a bedroom in which the victim and her husband, Peter Mudzengerere (30), were sleeping in, after pouring an unknown substance onto the floor.”

Zinhu died following the fire. Police did not state in the published update whether she died at the scene or later.

The exact substance allegedly used to start the fire was also not identified.

Husband escapes burning building before collapsing

Mudzengerere, 30, managed to get out of the burning building, police said. However, he reportedly collapsed shortly afterwards.

The ZRP stated:

“Peter Mudzengerere managed to escape from the burning house and fell unconscious.”

Police did not provide further details about his condition in the statement.