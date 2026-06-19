POOR PEOPLE’S PARTY PRESIDENT ALEX MULYOKELA DISMISSES DEATH RUMOURS, PREPARES FOR CRUSADE



Poor People’s Party President, Alex Mulyokela, has dismissed rumours circulating on social media claiming that he had died, assuring supporters and members of the public that he is alive, safe, and in good health.





The opposition leader, popularly known by many supporters as the “President of the Poor People,” said the reports of his death are false and should be ignored.



Mr. Mulyokela remains active in public life and has recently been seen participating in interviews and public engagements, contrary to claims that he had passed away.





According to information made available by his associates, Mr. Mulyokela is currently preparing to embark on a nationwide crusade aimed at engaging communities and sharing his message with ordinary citizens across the country.





Supporters have welcomed confirmation that the veteran politician is alive, describing the rumours as misleading and unnecessary.



Mr. Mulyokela has for years been a vocal advocate for the welfare of vulnerable citizens and continues to champion issues affecting low-income communities in Zambia.