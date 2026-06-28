🇵🇹 PORTUGAL ’S ROAD TO THE FINAL: A Brutal World Cup Path Awaits



After finishing second in Group K, Portugal may have avoided an early exit but the reward could be one of the toughest knockout paths imaginable at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.





For Cristiano Ronaldo’s nation, every round now feels like a final before the final.



The journey could begin with a heavyweight clash against Croatia in the Round of 32. A matchup packed with technical quality, midfield intelligence, and tournament experience. Croatia have built a reputation as World Cup specialists over the years, and Portugal would need to be at their very best to survive the opening knockout test.





If they advance, the challenge becomes even greater.



A potential Round of 16 showdown against Spain would instantly become one of the biggest matches of the tournament. Iberian rivals. Two footballing giants. One place in the quarterfinals. Spain’s possession dominance against Portugal’s attacking firepower would create a tactical battle capable of defining the World Cup itself.





Then comes the quarterfinal.



Belgium or the United States could be waiting. Belgium still possess elite talent and tournament pedigree, while the USA continue to rise as one of football’s fastest-growing powers with energy, pace, and fearless attacking football. By this stage, Portugal would already have gone through two giants, leaving little room for fatigue or mistakes.





And if that path was not difficult enough, a semifinal clash against France could stand between Portugal and the World Cup final.



France remain one of the strongest squads in world football, filled with depth, pace, physicality, and world-class match winners. Facing Les Bleus in a semifinal would test Portugal mentally, physically, and tactically more than any previous round.





Yet this is exactly what makes football special.



To become world champions, sometimes you must defeat the very best.



Portugal’s possible route is not just difficult it is legendary. Croatia, Spain, Belgium/USA, and France represent a gauntlet few teams would want to face consecutively. But if Portugal were to survive that journey, their place in football history would be unforgettable.





The question now is simple:



Can Portugal turn the hardest road into the greatest triumph of all?