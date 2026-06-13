Potential US-Iran deal would mark Netanyahu’s strategic failure, Lapid says

Israeli opposition leader and former prime minister Yair Lapid said a potential agreement between the United States and Iran would represent a strategic failure for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding that Iran’s government remains in power, its missile program remains intact, and Tehran retains the ability to rebuild its nuclear program.

“The emerging agreement does not achieve any of Israel’s war objectives. The regime survives, the missile program remains intact, and Iran will be able to rebuild its nuclear program,” Lapid posted on X.

“This is a total failure by Netanyahu, and along the way he is turning us into a vassal state that receives instructions regarding its national security. No press conference, no media spin, and no AI video will hide the failure. The next government will have a historic role: to repair the damage caused by Netanyahu’s inability to turn military achievements into strategic successes,” he added.