PRESIDENT BOKO’S BOTSWANA IS DOMINATING THE WORLD STAGE & NOBODY IS TALKING ABOUT IT! 🇧🇼

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🤯🔥 PRESIDENT BOKO’S BOTSWANA IS DOMINATING THE WORLD STAGE & NOBODY IS TALKING ABOUT IT! 🇧🇼

While the world debates Africa’s greatness, Botswana is PROVING it on the track!



Letsile Tebogo — Olympic 200m champion. Busang Collen Kebinatshipi  Diamond League winner with a world-leading 43.92 in the 400m. Bayapo Ndori representing the nation with pride on the global stage.



This tiny nation of fewer than 3 million people is competing against the ENTIRE WORLD and WINNING!



President Duma Boko, your athletes are not just running races  they are carrying the soul of a continent on their backs and showing every African child that GREATNESS has no borders.



Botswana is not a small country. Botswana is a GIANT nation. And the world is finally taking notice.

Drop a 🇧🇼 to celebrate Botswana’s warriors!
African hype media

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