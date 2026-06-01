🤯🔥 PRESIDENT BOKO’S BOTSWANA IS DOMINATING THE WORLD STAGE & NOBODY IS TALKING ABOUT IT! 🇧🇼



While the world debates Africa’s greatness, Botswana is PROVING it on the track!





Letsile Tebogo — Olympic 200m champion. Busang Collen Kebinatshipi Diamond League winner with a world-leading 43.92 in the 400m. Bayapo Ndori representing the nation with pride on the global stage.





This tiny nation of fewer than 3 million people is competing against the ENTIRE WORLD and WINNING!





President Duma Boko, your athletes are not just running races they are carrying the soul of a continent on their backs and showing every African child that GREATNESS has no borders.





Botswana is not a small country. Botswana is a GIANT nation. And the world is finally taking notice.



Drop a 🇧🇼 to celebrate Botswana’s warriors!

African hype media