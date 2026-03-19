PRESIDENT FAYE MOVES AFCON TROPHY TO SENEGAL’S MILITARY BASE — CAF & MOROCCO MUST FACE THE ARMY TO TAKE IT BACK!





THIS IS NOT A MOVIE THIS IS REAL LIFE AND AFRICA IS WATCHING IN DISBELIEF!



Senegal’s head coach Pape Thiaw has moved the AFCON trophy to a Senegalese MILITARY BASE where armed soldiers are now standing guard around it.





The trophy sits at the CENTER of the camp, surrounded by the nation’s finest.



President Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s Senegal is telling CAF and Morocco ONE THING LOUD AND CLEAR YOU WANT IT? COME AND GET IT.





CAF issued a ruling stripping Senegal of the title and handing it to Morocco. Senegal’s response?





They didn’t file a complaint. They didn’t hold a press conference. They moved the TROPHY TO A MILITARY BASE.





And if that wasn’t enough CAF has now demanded Sadio Mané return his Player of the Tournament MVP award, handing it instead to Morocco’s Brahim Díaz.





The insult to Senegal just got DEEPER. But Senegal is NOT bowing down. NOT today. NOT ever.





Morocco may have CAF’s blessing. But Senegal has the trophy, the army, and the ENTIRE CONTINENT behind them.





This standoff is now bigger than football this is about African sovereignty, dignity, and the right to RESIST institutional injustice!