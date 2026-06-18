PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IS NOT IN PANIC MODE – THABO KAWANA



Fellow Citizens;



This afternoon, we addressed the media to set the record straight regarding the ongoing, unfounded insinuations from certain sections of society.





There have been claims suggesting that the Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, is operating in a “panic mode” ahead of the upcoming 2026 General Election, particularly concerning his current visits across the country to meet with party officials and adopted candidates.





We wish to categorically dismiss these assertions with the contempt they deserve. President Hichilema is not panicking. In fact, his nationwide engagements are a continuation of his proven, long-standing practice of remaining connected to the people.





He has always visited different parts of the country to engage with citizens and local leadership. Furthermore, under his administration, the commemoration of national events has been intentionally decentralized, bringing governance and celebrations closer to the grassroots across all provinces.





To those attempting to read political distress into these activities, we wish to remind them that the President is a highly methodical and strategic leader. He does things in a highly organized, systematic, and calculated manner. These grassroots engagements are part of a structured approach to governance and party administration, rather than a desperate reaction to an impending election.





As a country, we are governed by democratic principles that allow our leadership to consult and interact with citizens at all levels. We call upon all well-meaning Zambians to disregard this malicious political rhetoric.





Let us remain focused on the developmental trajectory our nation is taking and reject attempts to manufacture unnecessary political anxiety.



May God bless mother Zambia.



Thabo Kawana

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Informatiom and Media