PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WILL GO ON AS SCHEDULED DESPITE ANDYFORD BANDA’S PULLOUT-ECZ

“PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WILL GO ON AS SCHEDULED DESPITE ANDYFORD BANDA’S PULLOUT”



The Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ says the Presidential Elections will go on as scheduled, despite the pulling of Organised People’s Party-OPP- Running Mate Andyford Banda from the race.





ECZ Chairperson, Mwangala Zaloumis says this is on account of the amendments of article 52 of the Constitution through the Constitution Amendment Act Number 13 of 2025.





Mrs Zaloumis however says the ECZ shall explore how to address the pulling out of Mr. Banda as OPP Running Mate to the Party President Brian Mushimba.



She was speaking in interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka today. .





Meanwhile, Mrs. Zaloumis said the printing of the 2026 General Elections’ ballot papers in Dubai is progressing smoothly and the process is also being implemented in a transparent manner.





She said representative of some political parties are in Dubai to observe the printing of the ballot papers.



ZNBC