🟪 PRESSURE IS GROWING INSIDE RUSSIA AS HARDLINERS CALL FOR EXTREME ESCALATION



According to Reuters, influential hardline figures inside Russia are urging Vladimir Putin to abandon diplomacy altogether and dramatically escalate the war against Ukraine. Among the proposals reportedly being discussed are a nationwide mobilization, intensified strikes on Ukrainian cities, attacks on European facilities supporting Ukraine’s drone industry, and even the use of tactical nuclear weapons





The reported calls come after weeks in which Ukraine has steadily expanded its long-range strike campaign against Russia’s military infrastructure. Oil refineries, fuel depots, ammunition stockpiles, military production facilities, air defense systems, bridges, and logistics hubs have all come under increasing pressure, while occupied Crimea has become an increasingly difficult rear base for Russian forces.





What makes this significant is not simply the rhetoric itself, but what it may reveal about the mood inside Russia.



Many of these hardliners reportedly believe the United States has failed to act as a mediator in a way that would secure Russia’s objectives. Instead of diplomacy producing concessions from Kyiv or the West, they have watched Ukraine continue to receive military support while expanding strikes deep into Russian territory. From their perspective, the war is not moving in the direction they expected.





That frustration appears to be fueling demands for far more aggressive action.



It is important to distinguish these reported calls from actual Kremlin policy. Reuters reports that these views come from influential hardline circles and do not necessarily reflect a decision by Putin himself. Publicly, the Kremlin continues to leave the door open to diplomacy while prosecuting the war. There is no indication that Russia has decided to use nuclear weapons.





Still, the debate itself is revealing.



When influential voices begin arguing that only the most extreme measures can alter the course of the war, it suggests they no longer believe the current approach is delivering the outcome they sought. Rather than discussing how to capitalize on overwhelming success, they are debating how to reverse mounting military, economic, and political pressure.





That alone speaks to how much the battlefield—and the wider strategic picture—has changed over the course of this war.