PRINCE THULANI TO LEAD ZULU ROYAL DELEGATION TO FUNERAL OF KING MPHEZENI OF ZAMBIA

His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, King of the Zulu Nation, has directed that His Royal Highness Prince Thulani kaGqikazi ka Solomon, together with Prince Thuthukani kaMcwayizeni ka Solomon, lead the royal delegation to Zambia to represent the King, the Royal Household, and the people of KwaZulu at the funeral of His Majesty King Mpezeni of the Ngoni Kingdom.

The delegation is accompanied by the recently appointed ISO LESILO, who is also the Royal Cultural and Economic Envoy, Mlezi Zondi. The delegation will depart South Africa today, Monday, 8 June 2026, and will join the people of Zambia in paying their final respects during the funeral proceedings on Tuesday, 9 June 2026.

Prince Thulani, the Zulu King’s Spokesperson, will convey the official message of condolences from His Majesty the King and the Traditional Prime Minister. The message will honour the life and legacy of King Mpezeni and reaffirm the deep ancestral and cultural bond that has united the Zulu Nation of KwaZulu and the Ngoni people of Zambia since the time of King Zwangendaba.

KwaZulu-Natal shares in the grief of its brothers and sisters in Zambia during this time of mourning. Kingship is the keeper of our history, and the passing of King Mpezeni is a loss to all who hold African tradition and unity dear.