BREAKING: Prominent medical specialist Dr. Vin Gupta warns Trump is showing classic, worsening signs of dementia!





Dr. Gupta, the senior medical analyst for MS NOW, laid out how Donald Trump is “exhibiting “all the signs” of dementia just months after flagging a “trend line” suggesting the president’s cognitive abilities are declining.





“Erratic. Can’t finish sentences. Often confused. Illogical train of thought. Word finding difficulties,” Gupta wrote of Trump.

“Developing and worsening gradually over time. The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia,” Gupta wrote.





This all comes in response to Trump’s insane social media threat against Iran on Easter Sunday, which caused critics across the political spectrum to declare that he has “lost it,” “gone insane,” is “utterly unhinged,” etc., with some calling for the 25th amendment posthaste.





This direct and alarming public assessment from Dr. Gupta, a respected pulmonary and critical care physician, comes as Trump’s public behavior grows more troublesome by the day: skipping Easter services, comparing himself to Moses, using profanity and “Praise be to Allah” while negotiating by tweet, and scolding the Supreme Court for not watching his favorite cable show.





When such a credible medical voice is publicly connecting these dots, it validates what we all are thinking and turns speculation into a serious national security and stability concern.





The 25th Amendment exists for precisely this situation. Not that we are fans of who might succeed him, but trusting anyone without all their mental faculties with the nuclear codes is unacceptable on any level.



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