Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Announces Bus Deployment for Malawians Leaving South Africa

By ZR Reporter

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church has announced plans to deploy 10 buses to assist Malawian nationals currently seeking to return home from South Africa. This initiative comes amidst growing uncertainty and fear following a June 30 deadline issued by anti-immigrant groups.

In a statement shared on his official Facebook page, Prophet Bushiri expressed his support for those affected, stating that he is preparing the transport to retrieve Malawians currently in the country. He called for unity, urging others to stand together to assist their fellow citizens during this difficult time.

This development occurs as thousands of Malawians are racing against time to leave South Africa due to mounting pressure from anti-immigration groups and persistent fears of xenophobic violence.

The intervention by the church leader supplements ongoing government efforts, which have already seen hundreds of citizens return to Malawi through various other transport arrangements.

© Zambe Reports | June 17, 2026