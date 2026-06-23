PROPHET SHEPHERD BUSHIRI SENDS DOCTORS TO ASSIST MALAWIANS AT SOUTH AFRICAN REPATRIATION CAMP



Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says he deployed a team of medical professionals to a repatriation camp in South Africa after receiving reports about the difficult conditions facing Malawian nationals staying there.





According to Bushiri, the doctors provided medical assistance and engaged with some of the people at the camp to better understand their challenges. He described the conditions as heartbreaking and said he was deeply saddened by what he was told and what his team witnessed.





Bushiri said the mission was aimed at offering humanitarian support to vulnerable individuals while helping address urgent health needs within the camp.





The development has sparked debate on social media, with some praising the intervention as an act of compassion, while others argue that governments should be doing more to assist affected people.





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