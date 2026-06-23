Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s SA empire faces mounting asset-seizure threats

Shepherd Bushiri’s SA empire faces mounting asset-seizure threats



Creditors and the state are intensifying efforts to attach the assets of fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, six years after they fled South Africa while facing criminal charges.





Among the latest cases is a high court matter involving Absa Vehicle & Asset Finance and a Range Rover linked to Mary Bushiri.





Court papers filed in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg show the bank instituted action against Mary in connection with the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 SD V8 Autobiography.





According to the bank’s particulars of claim, the finance agreement was concluded on or about March 12 2020 — just months before the Bushiris fled the country.