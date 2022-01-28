THIS IS VERY SAD 😭!

Purity Muyuni is a victim of the Maamba Accident that occured in the early hours of yesterday. She recently graduated from Nkrumah University.



Our Heartfelt condolences to family and friends of Purity Muyuni.



May her soul rest in peace.

On 24th July 2021,Purity Muyuni Wrote this Poem which was posted 😭

A FUNERAL FROM A DEAD PERSON’S POINT OF VIEW

By Purity Muyuni

As I laid on the bed in the hospital struggling with stomachache.

I heard voices.

They were calling me,

Strange voices they were

claiming I was now one of them.

I felt a whole strange

As I answered to their call.

I could see my body laying on the bed but I wasn’t part of it anymore.

My aunty then started wiping, “son don’t do this” mum walked in and suddenly became weak, trying to understand what just happened.

I tried talking to them but they couldn’t hear me

I realized am gone

Gone to a new land

A land of the unknown

A strange land indeed

And any form of communication between me and everyone else had just been cut.

I watched them begin making calls.

Calls to inform people that I was no more.

My brothers

My sisters

My aunties

My uncles

Cousins

My friends

The church…

People started gathering at my place

From different parts of the country,

People travelled to my place.

I was happy to see them all but I couldn’t speak to any of them

It broke my heart seeing everyone sad

Sad because they would never see me again,

They would never talk to me again

Tears rolled down everyone’s cheeks …

The tall black man

The man in all black

That one man without regard

The cold hearted man

The man without respect

The man without pity

The unfamiliar man

DEATH.

had gone away with me.

I watched them wip as they carried my body in that brown casket down into that pit.

I was closed up there in the dark and cold

Flowers laid on top of the soil

Songs were sang

My favorite hymn was sang like no man’s business.

They finished the process and everyone else left the quiet place.

My body remained there

And it was Done😭