Purity Muyuni is a victim of the Maamba Accident that occured in the early hours of yesterday. She recently graduated from Nkrumah University.
Our Heartfelt condolences to family and friends of Purity Muyuni.
May her soul rest in peace.
On 24th July 2021,Purity Muyuni Wrote this Poem which was posted 😭
A FUNERAL FROM A DEAD PERSON’S POINT OF VIEW
By Purity Muyuni
As I laid on the bed in the hospital struggling with stomachache.
I heard voices.
They were calling me,
Strange voices they were
claiming I was now one of them.
I felt a whole strange
As I answered to their call.
I could see my body laying on the bed but I wasn’t part of it anymore.
My aunty then started wiping, “son don’t do this” mum walked in and suddenly became weak, trying to understand what just happened.
I tried talking to them but they couldn’t hear me
I realized am gone
Gone to a new land
A land of the unknown
A strange land indeed
And any form of communication between me and everyone else had just been cut.
I watched them begin making calls.
Calls to inform people that I was no more.
My brothers
My sisters
My aunties
My uncles
Cousins
My friends
The church…
People started gathering at my place
From different parts of the country,
People travelled to my place.
I was happy to see them all but I couldn’t speak to any of them
It broke my heart seeing everyone sad
Sad because they would never see me again,
They would never talk to me again
Tears rolled down everyone’s cheeks …
The tall black man
The man in all black
That one man without regard
The cold hearted man
The man without respect
The man without pity
The unfamiliar man
DEATH.
had gone away with me.
I watched them wip as they carried my body in that brown casket down into that pit.
I was closed up there in the dark and cold
Flowers laid on top of the soil
Songs were sang
My favorite hymn was sang like no man’s business.
They finished the process and everyone else left the quiet place.
My body remained there
And it was Done😭