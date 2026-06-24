Putin Admits Russia Facing “Huge Stream” of Ukrainian Drones



According to a report by The Guardian, Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged the growing intensity of Ukraine’s aerial campaign, admitting that Russian forces are currently facing a “huge stream of Ukrainian drones” targeting areas deep behind the front lines.





Putin reportedly said that the continuous flow of Ukrainian drones has been aimed at disrupting logistics networks and striking targets in Russia’s rear areas, including the Crimean Peninsula.





The increasing scale of the attacks has reportedly forced authorities in Crimea to impose some of their most stringent security measures to date, with parts of the peninsula effectively entering a state of heightened lockdown and restricted access.





Ukraine has significantly expanded its long-range drone operations in recent months, focusing on military infrastructure, fuel depots and supply routes far from the battlefield.





The latest remarks represent one of Moscow’s clearest public acknowledgements of the growing impact of Ukraine’s deep-strike drone campaign.