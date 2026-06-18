R1 Trillion Investment: President Cyril Ramaphosa Announces Massive Infrastructure Plan Aimed at Creating Jobs and Tackling South Africa’s Youth Unemployment Crisis





President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will invest R1 trillion in infrastructure over the next three years as part of efforts to stimulate economic growth and address the country’s high unemployment rate, particularly among young people.





The investment is expected to support projects in key sectors such as transport, energy, water infrastructure, housing and public facilities. Government leaders believe that large-scale infrastructure development can create thousands of jobs while improving service delivery across the country.





South Africa continues to face one of the highest youth unemployment rates in the world, with millions of young people struggling to find work. The planned investment is aimed at boosting economic activity, attracting private sector investment and creating opportunities for businesses and communities.





While supporters say the announcement could help revive the economy and improve infrastructure, critics argue that success will depend on effective implementation, transparency and ensuring that projects are completed on time and within budget.





The announcement has sparked debate among South Africans, with many asking whether this historic investment will finally deliver the jobs and economic growth the country urgently needs.





 Do you think the R1 trillion infrastructure plan will create jobs and transform South Africa, or will it become another unfulfilled promise?

-SAV