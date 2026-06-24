R600 MILLION SECURITY OPERATION ROLLS OUT AHEAD OF JUNE 30 PROTESTS

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R600 MILLION SECURITY OPERATION ROLLS OUT AHEAD OF JUNE 30 PROTESTS

Government has allocated R600 million to fund a massive security operation scheduled for June 30, as authorities brace for planned protests across the country.



What we know:

· Police on high alert nationwide

· Critical infrastructure to be protected

· Army placed on standby for potential deployment



· Public order maintenance is top priority

Authorities say they are prepared to respond to any threats to stability, with law enforcement coordinating at the highest levels.



This is a developing story. Stay with M21 for updates.

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