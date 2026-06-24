R600 MILLION SECURITY OPERATION ROLLS OUT AHEAD OF JUNE 30 PROTESTS
Government has allocated R600 million to fund a massive security operation scheduled for June 30, as authorities brace for planned protests across the country.
What we know:
· Police on high alert nationwide
· Critical infrastructure to be protected
· Army placed on standby for potential deployment
· Public order maintenance is top priority
Authorities say they are prepared to respond to any threats to stability, with law enforcement coordinating at the highest levels.
This is a developing story. Stay with M21 for updates.
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