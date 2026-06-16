“Ramaphosa Must Go”: Julius Malema Calls for New Leadership During Youth Day Rally





Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema used the party’s Youth Day event to renew his criticism of President Cyril Ramaphosa, telling supporters that South Africa needs a change in leadership.





Addressing a large crowd, Malema argued that many young South Africans continue to face unemployment, poverty, and limited economic opportunities despite decades of democracy. He said the country requires a new direction to address these challenges and improve living conditions.





The EFF leader’s remarks reflect his party’s long-standing position on governance, economic transformation, and accountability. His speech comes at a time when political debate over the country’s future remains intense.





Supporters at the event welcomed his message, while critics maintain that South Africa’s complex challenges require broad cooperation across the political spectrum.





Whether praised or criticized, Malema remains one of South Africa’s most influential opposition figures, and his comments continue to shape national political discussions.



🇿🇦 What do you think: Does South Africa need new leadership, or should the current administration be given more time to address the country’s challenges?