勞 RAMAPHOSA SHUTS DOWN THE MOB — NO VIGILANTE WILL POLICE AFRICA’S PEOPLE ON SOUTH AFRICAN SOIL!❤️ 

President Cyril Ramaphosa stepped to the mic tonight and said what needed to be said.

No vigilante groups. No civilian ID checks. No intimidation. No xenophobia. No misinformation. NONE of it will be tolerated in South Africa.

Only the law enforcement agencies of the state have authority to act and every person, citizen or migrant, must be treated with dignity and respect. That is the Constitution. That is the law.

Ramaphosa also announced real action stronger borders, new technology, immigration system reforms, increased workplace inspections and heavier penalties for employers exploiting undocumented workers.

And critically he called on South Africa to work with African nations to tackle the ROOT CAUSES of migration.

Poverty. Conflict. Instability. Because chasing people away solves nothing if the conditions that push them to move are never addressed.

Ghana and Nigeria are watching. The continent is watching.

“Let us do so not through fear, anger, hatred or violence, but through unity, determination and respect for the rule of law.” — President Cyril Ramaphosa

African hype media