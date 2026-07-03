Rapper Soulja Boy’s $4m debt to ex-girlfriend is racking up massive interest per day



Rapper Soulja Boy’s outstanding legal debt has continued to grow after he failed to pay millions of dollars awarded to a former girlfriend who successfully sued him in a civil case.





According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the amount owed has risen to approximately $4.2 million and is accruing interest at about $1,165 per day. The debt stems from a civil lawsuit filed by the woman, identified in court only as Jane Doe, who accused the rapper of s3xual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and other claims.





Following a jury trial, the court found Soulja Boy liable and awarded the plaintiff nearly $4 million in damages. The lawsuit arose from a former romantic relationship between the rapper and his assistant, which the plaintiff alleged became abusive.





TMZ reported that the woman has continued efforts to enforce the judgment and is seeking to have Soulja Boy’s music royalties sold to help recover the amount owed. With interest continuing to accumulate daily, the total debt is expected to increase until the judgment is satisfied.