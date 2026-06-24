R@CiSM ROW ROCKS WORLD CUP! Rade Bogdanovic Condemned Over Explosive Live Broadcast Remarks Against Nathan Ngoy

RACISM ROW ROCKS WORLD CUP! Rade Bogdanovic Condemned Over Explosive Live Broadcast Remarks Against Nathan Ngoy





A major World Cup controversy has erupted after Serbian television pundit Rade Bogdanovic came under intense fire for allegedly making racist remarks during live coverage of Belgium’s Group E clash with Iran.





The former striker, working as a studio analyst, triggered outrage after commenting on Belgium defender Nathan Ngoy, who was sent off in the second half. During his analysis, Bogdanovic claimed that Black footballers “don’t have the concentration to last more than 60 to 80 minutes,” before insisting he was “not racist.”





The comments were immediately condemned by viewers, with social media erupting in anger as fans labelled the remarks offensive, discriminatory and unacceptable on a live sports broadcast.





Many supporters called on the television station to take swift action, with demands growing for Bogdanovic to be removed from his pundit role. The incident has overshadowed the match itself, reigniting debate about racism in football and the responsibility of broadcasters to uphold professional standards during live coverage.