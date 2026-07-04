*REMEMBER LAWRENCE BANDA WHO WAS GUNNED DOWN FOR BEING UPND, HH URGES PEOPLE OF KAOMA*



President Hakainde Hichilema writes…✍️



Our visit to Kaoma this afternoon brought back painful memories of a darker time in our politics — when our member, Lawrence Banda, was gunned down in cold blood. His only crime was belonging to a different political party. He was killed with impunity.





We have come too far to go back. Today, we are in a better place as a nation.



We reminded the people of Kaoma that the choice on August 13 is clear: do we return to those dark days, or do we protect the peace we now enjoy?





Zambians have made their choice clear. We want a Zambia making economic progress. A Zambia educating our children through free education. A Zambia where communities decide their own future through an enhanced Constituency Development Fund of K40 million per constituency.





On our part, we remain committed to delivering development to every corner of this country.



Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia