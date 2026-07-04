🇨🇻 Respect to Cape Verde — full stop.

This wasn’t just a performance, it was a statement. Determination, discipline, heart — they brought all of it, for every single minute, against the world champions.





🇨🇻 Cape Verde didn’t just play in a World Cup — they earned a place in its history.

A nation of half a million people. First tournament appearance ever. And they walked into a group with Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia and walked out unbeaten, becoming the first African debutants to reach the knockouts since Ghana in 2006.



Then they ran into Argentina, the reigning world champions, and instead of folding, they matched them punch for punch — twice clawing back level, taking the world champions all the way to extra time before finally bowing out 3-2.



No fear. No hierarchy. Just heart, discipline, and a goalkeeper who became a global sensation overnight.



They didn’t win the match. But they won something bigger — the respect of the entire football world, and proof that the “small nations” are done playing small. 🇨🇻👏



Hats off, Cape Verde. You’ve already won the respect of the entire football world. 👏🇨🇻



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