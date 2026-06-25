Rio Ferdinand on Djed Spence not shaking Thomas Partey’s hand:



“If I were Djed Spence, I’d take some time to sit down and reflect on what happened, then ask myself whether that’s really how I’d want to treat a fellow professional.





Everyone is entitled to their own opinions, but one principle must always remain: people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s the foundation of justice.





I’ve seen people saying Spence was right because of the allegations surrounding Partey, but allegations are not the same as a conviction. Until the legal process reaches a conclusion, that principle has to be respected.





Whether you agree or disagree, football should remain a place of professionalism and respect. If there’s a personal issue, that’s something to deal with away from the pitch.”