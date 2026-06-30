Rio Ferdinand on why he’s glad Manchester United didn’t wait for Nagelsmann or Tuchel:



🗣️ “I know you shouldn’t judge a manager entirely on one tournament, but this World Cup has reinforced why I’m glad Manchester United didn’t wait for Julian Nagelsmann or Thomas Tuchel.





Nagelsmann’s approach has once again raised serious questions after Germany’s exit.



International football is a different game, but it can reveal certain strengths and weaknesses in a manager’s approach.





The coaches who succeed aren’t always the most tactically sophisticated. More often than not, they’re the ones who keep things simple, build a clear structure, and get the best out of the players they have.





Managers like Lionel Scaloni and Didier Deschamps have consistently shown that balance, clarity, and getting players to fully buy into the system can be just as important as tactical innovation.





It’s one of the reasons I’ve been impressed by Michael Carrick. His football isn’t about making the game look complicated. It’s about clarity, organisation, and getting the best out of his players.” 👀