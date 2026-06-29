Riyad Mahrez thought he had become Algeria’s HERO after scoring a dramatic last-minute WINNER…but his own teammates were FAR from happy

🚨 Riyad Mahrez thought he had become Algeria’s HERO after scoring a dramatic last-minute WINNER against Austria…





The captain celebrated wildly, believing he had sealed all three points for his country.



But while Mahrez was celebrating… his own teammates were FAR from happy.





Why? Because Algeria actually needed to AVOID both a win and a defeat to stay on the favorable side of the World Cup bracket. A victory would have sent them into a brutal Round of 32 clash against Spain.





Mahrez’s late goal had accidentally handed Algeria the toughest possible route!



Thankfully for them, Austria struck back in the dying moments to make it 3-3, meaning Algeria escaped with the result they actually needed.

From ecstasy… to panic… and finally relief. Football is absolutely CRAZY.