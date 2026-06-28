BILLIONAIRE BUSINESSMAN ROB HERSOV CALLS FOR THE ANC TO BE VOTED OUT, ARGUING THAT SOUTH AFRICA NEEDS A NEW POLITICAL DIRECTION TO REVIVE ECONOMIC GROWTH

South African businessman and investor Rob Hersov has once again sparked political debate after arguing that South Africa needs a major political shift if the country is to restore economic growth, attract investment and create jobs.

Hersov has publicly expressed support for a stronger centre-right political coalition and has argued that South Africans have the power to bring about political change through the ballot box. His comments have reignited discussions about the future of the ANC, coalition politics, economic reform and the country’s long-term growth prospects.

Supporters of Hersov’s views argue that South Africa needs new leadership, policy certainty and business-friendly reforms to revive the economy. Critics, however, contend that political and economic challenges require broader solutions that extend beyond changing governing parties.

With local government elections approaching and political alliances shifting, debates about South Africa’s economic future and political direction are expected to intensify.

Do you agree with Rob Hersov that South Africa needs a major political change to achieve economic growth, or should the focus be on reforming existing institutions? 