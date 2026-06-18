“Ronald Lamola Issues Strong Warning as Anti-Immigration Tensions Rise, Says Attacks on Foreign Nationals Are a ‘Blight on South Africa’s Democracy’”





International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola has warned against violence targeting foreign nationals, describing such actions as a serious threat to South Africa’s constitutional values and democratic principles.





Speaking amid growing tensions surrounding immigration, Lamola said attacks on foreign nationals damage the country’s reputation and undermine the rule of law. He also warned against the spread of misinformation and fake news, which he believes can inflame tensions and contribute to conflict within communities.





His remarks come as debates over illegal immigration, border security and the treatment of foreign nationals continue to dominate public discussion. Several groups have called for stronger action against undocumented migrants, while government officials have repeatedly stressed that immigration challenges must be addressed through lawful processes rather than violence or intimidation.





Lamola emphasised that South Africa remains committed to upholding human rights, constitutional protections and the rule of law for everyone living within its borders.





🇿🇦 Do you agree with Ronald Lamola that violence against foreign nationals is a threat to South Africa’s democracy, or do you believe government should focus more on tackling illegal immigration? Share your views below. 👇💬