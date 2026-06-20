RONALDINHO RETURNS TO PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL AT 46!



Football’s greatest entertainer is back. ⚽



Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has officially come of retirement and signed for Italian Serie C side Ravenna FC at the age of 46.





The former Barcelona, AC Milan and Brazil superstar hasn’t played professional football since his spell with Fluminense ended in 2015, but now he’s set to write another chapter in his remarkable career.



Ronaldinho, who is also a shareholder in the club, will be officially unveiled in Miami on June 23.





🗣️ “New colours, same smile. I cannot wait to dance with the ball and write a beautiful new story. Football has always been joyful for me, and I’m excited to bring that spirit to Ravenna. Let the magic begin!”





A World Cup winner with Brazil in 2002, Ballon d’Or winner in 2005 and Champions League winner with Barcelona in 2006, Ronaldinho remains one of the most iconic footballers the game has ever seen.



At 46 years old, the magic isn’t ready to stop. 🪄🔥



🗞️ Sky Sports