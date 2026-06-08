Ronaldo Nazário was once asked: Who is better, you or Cristiano Ronaldo?



“It’s natural for people to compare us because we share the same name, but the truth is that our careers were completely different.





I won the World Cup, and that will always be something I’m proud of, but a footballer’s greatness isn’t measured by a single trophy. It’s measured by the impact they leave on the game.





When Cristiano began his career, Portugal wasn’t considered one of the traditional football powerhouses like Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, or Spain. Those nations had long histories of success, major titles, and generations of world-class players.





Cristiano changed that perception. He became the face of Portuguese football and led his country to historic trophies that many people never believed Portugal could win. He also inspired an entire generation of Portuguese players to dream bigger and compete at the highest level.





As for me, I believe that at my peak I possessed rare qualities that only a handful of players in football history have ever had. But Cristiano’s consistency, discipline, mentality, and ability to perform at the highest level for more than two decades are truly extraordinary.





In the end, we each had our own journey and achievements, but what Cristiano has accomplished throughout his career deserves enormous respect.”