🚨 Roy Keane FIRES BACK at Thierry Henry over Cristiano Ronaldo criticism 👀🔥

🗣️ “I have played with selfish players. I’ve played with team players. Cristiano Ronaldo scores goals — that’s his job.”

“He’s 41 and still creating chances for Portugal. People saying Portugal aren’t scoring because of Cristiano Ronaldo? Absolute nonsense.”

“Who’s taking responsibility? Who’s attacking the box when it matters? Ronaldo is still making runs, demanding the ball, still leading by example.”

“And let’s not forget… he’s STILL their biggest goalscoring threat.”

Roy Keane didn’t hold back when responding to the comments made by Thierry Henry😳🇵🇹🐐

Do you agree with him? Is Cristiano Ronaldo being unfairly blamed for Portugal’s struggles… or should he be doing more? 👇🔥