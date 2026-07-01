Roy Keane Sends a Strong Message to Manchester United Following Casemiro’s Display Against Japan.





🗣️ “Casemiro showed exactly why top clubs value experienced players. He got on the scoresheet tonight, but it wasn’t just the goal it was his leadership, composure, and ability to step up when it mattered most. That’s what separates great players from the rest.





If Manchester United let a player like this leave without bringing in someone who can genuinely improve on him, they’re going to suffer. You don’t just replace experience, mentality, and quality overnight. You can’t afford to lose a player of this calibre and hope everything works itself out.





If he goes, United need a proper replacement someone who can match or exceed what he brings. Otherwise, they’ll be creating a problem they’ll regret for years.”👀