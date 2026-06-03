Rubio Says Iran’s Supreme Leader Is Alive And Increasingly Involved



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, remains alive and is becoming increasingly engaged in government affairs and ongoing negotiations, despite not appearing publicly since being injured at the beginning of the war.





According to Rubio, Khamenei has largely communicated through written messages and intermediaries, but there are growing indications that he is taking a more active role behind the scenes.





The remarks come as diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran continue amid tensions over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear program.