RULING PARTY SHOULD PREPARE FOR LEAVING POSSIBILITY OF LEAVING OFFICE AFTER POLLS – SINKAMBA





Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has claimed that the UPND faces a difficult path to retaining power in the August elections, saying public sentiment suggests voters are seeking change.





Speaking to Hot FM News, Mr. Sinkamba has alleged that the current administration has attempted to silence citizens and other stakeholders through cyber laws.

He said the UPND should be concerned by what he described as growing public dissatisfaction, adding that voters will ultimately express their views through the ballot box.





Mr. Sinkamba has further claimed that the ruling party should prepare for the possibility of leaving office after the elections, stating that the use of state machinery would not influence the outcome.



Hot FM