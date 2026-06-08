🌍 RUSSIA AND CHINA SAY AFRICA COULD BECOME THE WORLD’S NEXT ECONOMIC POWERHOUSE AS BRICS TRADE SURPASSES US$1 TRILLION





Africa is increasingly being recognised as a future engine of global economic growth, with leaders and investors pointing to the continent’s young population, vast natural resources and expanding consumer markets.





Recent discussions at international economic forums have highlighted Africa’s growing importance in global trade, investment and infrastructure development. The optimism comes as trade among BRICS nations reportedly exceeds US$1 trillion, strengthening economic ties across the Global South.





Supporters believe Africa has the potential to become one of the world’s most influential economic regions if governments continue investing in infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, technology and education.





Countries such as South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya and Ethiopia are often viewed as key drivers of the continent’s future growth, while new investments from BRICS partners are expected to create additional opportunities.





However, experts also warn that challenges such as unemployment, corruption, political instability and infrastructure gaps must be addressed for Africa to fully realise its economic potential.





💬 Do you believe Africa can become the world’s next major trade and economic powerhouse, or is there still too much work to be done before that vision becomes reality?



🚀🌍 FROM NATURAL RESOURCES TO TECHNOLOGY, FROM TRADE TO INDUSTRIALISATION — MANY NOW BELIEVE AFRICA’S BIGGEST ECONOMIC CHAPTER MAY STILL LIE AHEAD. 🇿🇦🇿🇼🇳🇬🇰🇪🇪🇬🔥