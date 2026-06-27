Russia and Ukraine exchange 320 prisoners of war in UAE-mediated humanitarian deal



Despite escalating air strikes and intense fighting along the frontlines, Russia and Ukraine have successfully carried out a new prisoner exchange in one of the latest humanitarian agreements between the two sides.





Russian and Ukrainian authorities confirmed that a total of 320 prisoners of war were exchanged, with each side receiving the return of 160 military personnel.





The exchange was facilitated by the United Arab Emirates, which has repeatedly acted as a mediator in humanitarian negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv throughout the conflict.





The latest swap underscores that diplomatic channels on humanitarian issues remain open, even as hostilities continue to intensify on both the battlefield and in long-range aerial operations.