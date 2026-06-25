🇰🇿 Russia asks Kazakhstan for about 50,000 tons of AI-92 gasoline due to fuel shortages, — Reuters.





Gasoline production in Russia fell by about 25% year-on-year in late June due to shutdowns of oil refineries after attacks by Ukrainian drones.





The Russians are also considering restrictions on fuel exports, increasing subsidies for refineries and importing gasoline.





Restrictions on the sale of gasoline and diesel have already been introduced in 53 regions of the Russian Federation, including the main oil region of Khanty-Mansiysk, as well as Tomsk, Voronezh, Saratov, Kurgan regions, the Republic of Adygea and Tyumen.