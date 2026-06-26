Russia Backs African Demands for Colonial Reparations



Russia has thrown its support behind African and Caribbean nations seeking compensation from former colonial powers.





Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Western countries should be held accountable for centuries of colonial exploitation and slavery.





💬 “We are ready to actively support their endeavors to demand reparations and compensation from their former colonial powers.”





Medvedev argued that former colonial states have both the financial capacity and moral responsibility to compensate for the “colossal damage” caused by colonialism.



He also called for colonialism to be officially recognized as a crime against humanity under international law.





The remarks come as global momentum grows for reparations, following a UN resolution recognizing the transatlantic slave trade as “the gravest crime against humanity.”





🌍 The debate over colonial accountability is no longer historical.



It is becoming a geopolitical issue of the present.



Source: RT