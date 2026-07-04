Russia Backs Burkina Faso’s Nuclear Power Ambitions as President Traoré Cuts Diplomatic Ties with France





Burkina Faso has taken another major step toward developing civilian nuclear energy after formally joining the Vienna Convention on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage.





The government of Burkina Faso, led by President Captain Ibrahim Traoré, says it is committed to developing nuclear power that meets international nuclear safety standards while deepening strategic cooperation with Russia.





Russia remains Burkina Faso’s principal partner in the ambitious project and says it is ready to fully support the country in building its nuclear power plants.





If successfully completed, Burkina Faso will become the first West African nation to generate electricity from civilian nuclear power, marking a historic milestone in the region’s energy development.





The West African nation has officially joined the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) framework governing liability and compensation for nuclear damage, making Burkina Faso part of the international legal framework for addressing nuclear incidents.





The move comes as Burkina Faso accelerates plans to establish a civilian nuclear power programme to address its long-term electricity needs and strengthen energy security.





The country has identified nuclear energy as a strategic pillar in reducing its dependence on conventional energy sources while supporting industrialisation and economic development.





In 2025, Russia and Burkina Faso signed a cooperation agreement covering the construction of nuclear infrastructure, nuclear safety regulations, workforce training, and the peaceful application of nuclear technologies in sectors such as medicine, agriculture, and industry.





Russia’s state-owned nuclear corporation, Rosatom, is expected to support Burkina Faso with the necessary technology, expertise, logistics, and equipment required to develop its civilian nuclear energy programme.



#TheAfricanDream