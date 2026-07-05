Russia Claims Capture of Kostiantynivka; Ukraine Dismisses It as “False”

A new war of words has erupted over the battlefield situation in eastern Ukraine after Russia claimed it had captured the strategic city of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, appearing in military uniform during a visit to a frontline command post, praised Russian troops and said the city had been taken, describing the development as a major step toward advancing deeper into the Donbas.

Ukraine quickly rejected the claim. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian military officials insisted that Kostiantynivka remains under Ukrainian control and that fighting inside and around the city is still ongoing.

Responding to Moscow’s announcement, Zelenskyy called the claim “a lie,” adding that if Russia truly controlled the city, Putin “would have no problem meeting me there for peace talks.”

Ukrainian officials acknowledged that Russian assault units have entered parts of the contested area but maintained that Ukrainian forces continue defending the city, with intense urban combat still underway.