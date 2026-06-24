Russia Claims Record Interception of 323 Ukrainian Drones in a Single Night

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has released its latest assessment of overnight aerial attacks, claiming that Ukrainian forces launched one of their largest long-range drone assaults against Russian territory and Crimea since the start of the war.

According to the ministry, Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a record 323 fixed-wing Ukrainian drones in a single night.

The interceptions reportedly took place across more than 20 regions, including Belgorod, Voronezh, Kursk and the Moscow region.

Despite the large number of reported interceptions, Russian authorities acknowledged that some drones penetrated air defenses. In the Veydelevsky district of the Belgorod region, officials said a Ukrainian drone strike killed one civilian man and seriously injured a woman as a result of shrapnel from the explosion.

The claims have not been independently verified.

The latest figures highlight the continuing escalation in Ukraine’s long-range drone campaign, with both sides increasingly targeting areas far beyond the front lines.