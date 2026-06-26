Russia declares regional state of emergency across Crimea following massive Ukrainian strikes



Russian-appointed authorities in Crimea have declared a regional state of emergency across the peninsula after a large-scale wave of Ukrainian attacks reportedly targeted more than 38 strategic sites and involved a massive overnight drone assault.





Sergey Aksyonov, the Moscow-installed head of Crimea, announced the emergency measures as the peninsula faces a worsening energy crisis.





According to local authorities, widespread power outages and electricity rationing have already been introduced in several areas. Reports also indicate severe fuel shortages, prompting authorities to suspend fuel sales to civilians in an effort to preserve strategic reserves.





The declaration grants Russian authorities expanded emergency powers, allowing security forces and the military to mobilize additional resources, restrict movement, impose localized lockdowns, and order evacuations from high-risk areas if necessary.





The latest developments highlight the growing pressure on Crimea, a key strategic region for Russian military operations in the Black Sea, as long-range Ukrainian strikes continue to intensify.