Russia has now lost four elections in a row: in Romania, Moldova, Hungary, and now Armenia.





What’s more, no one expected the margin in Armenia to be so large. This suggests that Armenians have lost faith in Russia and are distancing themselves from it.





I do not believe Russia will take military action against Armenia. The military base poses no threat, and Russia itself is exhausted by the war it is waging against Ukraine.





Through its heroic resistance, Ukraine is also giving other nations and states a chance to break free from Russia.



I believe Georgia may be next in attempting to remove pro-Russian forces.





Armenia’s break with Russia will strengthen Turkey and its influence in the region. That is good news.



In addition, sources believe that the defeat in Armenia could be used by the Kremlin to oust the so-called “Armenian lobby” within the Russian leadership: to weaken, remove its members from office, and cut them off from financial flows.





The main names mentioned are Mikhail Mishustin, Russian prime minister, and Sergey Lavrov, Russian foreign minister.



Russia continues to lose ground and its influence.